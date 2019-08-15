I see Sen. Daines and Rep. Gianforte are sending their usual thoughts and prayers to the families of victims in Texas and Ohio.
Sorry, but that is not enough. Imagine for a minute if those were your children or family members.
My thoughts and prayers are that the two of them will finally stand up to the gun manufacturers and do what is right. But if they are unwilling to protect Montanans — and all Americans — from these weapons of war, then I'm hoping and praying Montana can elect others who will.
Shopping at the local Walmart for school supplies should not be like visiting a war zone.
Diane Smith,
Missoula