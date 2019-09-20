Please think about these things:
War with Iran: I'm not a fan of those religious lunatics who run Iran, but why not work with other countries to try to ease sanctions, verify their nuclear program, strongly urge them to quit funding Hezbollah and Syria and to quit interfering in shipping lanes if they're really interested in joining the international community and helping their own people.
Trade wars: Trump Inc. is bringing down the whole show with his trade war with China and tariffs. All American businesses need to join forces and strongly oppose Trump's policies. If he is so interested in helping Americans, why does he persist in policies that are devastating American farmers, etc.?
Global warming: Only idiots who can't read deny the fact of global warming. If some don't like refugees and immigrants coming to their shores, then they had better support alternative forms of energy, investing in new food crops and moving millions of people farther from rising oceans.
Trump's administration: If you don't like D.J.T. running his administration alone, then please find some skilled, experienced, wise people to help him or else we'll continue with this "I can do everything myself" sort of insanity.
Ross Stenseth,
Missoula