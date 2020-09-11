 Skip to main content
Thoughts on Sept. 11

Thoughts on Sept. 11

If I had to choose, which would it be?

A) Have the pain of burning to a crisp and have my ashes be buried under tons of concrete and steel;

B) Have the terror of free-falling for seconds and become a grease spot on the sidewalk and have that buried under tons of concrete and steel.

What is a “proportionate response” to the dealer of such a choice? A Navy SEAL bullet for Osama bin Laden doesn’t seem adequate.

We must never forget the level of evil man is capable of, and at the same time find a way to live positively with that.

Mark Brennan,

Missoula

