Thoughts on Sept. 11

If I had to choose, which would it be?
A) Have the pain of burning to a crisp and have my ashes be buried under tons of concrete and steel;
B) Have the terror of free-falling for seconds and become a grease spot on the sidewalk and have that buried under tons of concrete and steel.
What is a “proportionate response” to the dealer of such a choice? A Navy SEAL bullet for Osama bin Laden doesn’t seem adequate.
We must never forget the level of evil man is capable of, and at the same time find a way to live positively with that.
Mark Brennan,
Missoula
