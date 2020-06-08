Threat of election erosion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chicanery in elections is nothing new. It has been a mainstay of American politics for generations, and at every level.

However, particularly from 2010, the Republican Tea Party movement successfully brought in extreme right-wing arbitrators of non-conciliation into Congress; election validity has decreased nationwide. These particular Republicans were chosen especially tasked with decapitation of any of Barack Obama’s visions. A black president chosen from a free election.

Along with monkey-wrenching government, we have seen increasing voter suppression measures, as well as extreme gerrymandering in many states by Republican officials. A question arises in that, sham elections are a mainstay of dictatorships worldwide. Studies indicate that authoritarian governments are more successful if fixed elections continue within the nation. An appearance of legitimacy is required. The reason is that of global media influences of today.