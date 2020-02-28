Threat of rebellion sustains freedom

Lately, I've read a lot of bunk in these pages.

Understand, all you in fear, government is only legitimately existent to serve the many, those on society's bottom.

Oh, the Chicken Littles can cry: "The sky of socialism will surely fall on us!" How can it, Chicken, unless you let the empowered take your guns?

There has never been a communist, fascist or military imperialist government which lets the average citizen keep their weapons. And socialists? They haven't the nerve to even try and disarm free people.

Possession of the means to revolt makes every would-be tyrant tremble with fury. Let's keep them so. Keep your guns!

Meanwhile, get everything out of the present elite you are able, my fellow occupiers of society's economic basement. Never let them rest, never allow them to think you are mollified, pacified, satisfied. Keep the threat of rebellion ever alive in your hearts and in their daily apprehensions.

Freedom is only forged and sustained in the constant wariness of the top 1% that the bottom 99% will fight if necessary.

Again, keep your guns.

Ed Chaberek,

Superior

