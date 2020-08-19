Threat to our democracy

The great American experiment of Democracy may be on its last legs as Trump threatens to destroy 200+ years of hard work and efforts to create a government “of the people, by the people and for the people”. Due to Trump’s rhetoric, actions, lies and bullying, the country may be more divided now than since the Civil War. Instead of working to bring us together to solve problems, he encourages us to choose sides and to not cooperate with those who do not follow his mantra. Great leaders lead by example, what example has he set for Americans other than to encourage divisiveness, hate, anger and racism? He has lost the respect of valued allies across the globe as he tries to isolate the U.S. from the rest of the world. We are no longer the leader of the “free world”. Most importantly, we have lost sight of the principles this once great country was founded on. We are in the throes of a DICTATORSHIP!