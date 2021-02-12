 Skip to main content
Three choices for Senator Daines

The second impeachment trial of former President Trump is a gift for Sen. Steve Daines.

Sure, it’s awkward for him. Bound by that pesky oath of office, Daines has to judge the former president for events that he recklessly supported himself.

Now our hapless senator has three choices:

1. Vote to convict the former president. Without admitting his complicity, Daines could essentially plead nolo contendere to everything Trump and signal his willingness to speak truth for a change;

2. Resign and cement his place in history on a sole of Trump’s shoe;

3. Continue digging the grave he has dug for himself.

Paul Jannuzzi,

Florence

