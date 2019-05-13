May 9 I read a letter to the editor asking us to wear a ribbon for Russia’s sacrifice in World War II and as a statement of “friendly reach out” to Russia.
I would be happy to do that after 1. Donald Trump obtains a promise from Putin to stop interfering in our democracy or sanctions against Russia will increase. 2. Trump admits publicly to the terrible cyber invasion by Russia into our 2016 and 2020 elections and 3. the Russians indicted by the Mueller probe stand trial in federal court.
Michael O’Lear,
Missoula