Decades ago this problem was brought to light by elderly retired property owners being forced out of homes that had been “paid for” for years by rising property taxes, particularly in the Whitefish Lake area due to celebrities purchasing property nearby and building mansions. The resulting “market value” reappraisals took some 1940s-era properties into hundreds of dollars per month or more.
The solution is to tie property taxes to the purchase price of the property with some adjustments allowed but capped at a certain preset percentage like an adjustable rate mortgage. They could go up a certain percentage per year but top out at a total of maybe 10% as long as the purchaser owns the property. When the property changes hands, a new property tax would be calculated, and the new owner would be able to budget the cost as long as they own it.
Property would be unaffected by whatever the neighborhood did around them. All the government appraisers could be trimmed back and costs controlled. Property sales are a matter of public record and information easily obtained.
Voted down once — this needs to be brought forward again and soon.
Ray Katzenberger,
Missoula