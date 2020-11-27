Tiernan stood up for disenfranchised

The election season wore me out, ads containing extreme falsehoods and promises made that are sure to be broken. But I did have great appreciation for community members who engaged in the process, through word and action.

We recently lost one brave soul to death, Shirley Tiernan, who actively engaged in the process, I'm sure, for as long as her health would allow. I first knew her when she was an administrator with the Department of Public Health and Human Services in Helena. After I retired, I lost track of her for a few years, but as I made retirement choices, I would often run into her, volunteering at the food bank, marching in protest of an issue she firmly believed in, and writing letters to the editor to make her voice heard, always standing up for the disenfranchised of our community.