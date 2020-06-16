TIF can lower housing prices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tax increment financing:

I was quoted by Mayor Engen in the June 9 edition. regarding a TIF financed project. I am a supporter of TIF and I was quoted as saying that the Scott St. Village project that he was referring to would not have happened without TIF. It probably would have happened, but the project would have been a much higher risk and the prices for each of the 52 homes would have been almost $10,000 higher. TIF provided $518,000 to the project.

A developer is building to a market, and so to be able to reduce the price of your product by $10,000 enables you to sell out the project quicker with less risk, and all the buyers benefit.

We hear constantly that any additional funding that developers receive increases our bottom line by the amount of the funding. It simply isn't true. We have been building workforce housing for over 30 years, and we do everything that we can to keep the price as affordable as possible.

This project was maybe the largest residential project that was financed by TIF, but with its success in keeping costs down to the consumer, it should not be the last.

David Edgell,

Missoula

