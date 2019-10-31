There are already four major concert venues in Missoula owned and operated by Nick Checota, but Mayor John Engen wants Missoula taxpayers to help line the pockets of this Wisconsin millionaire with over $16 million of tax monies to build his fancy corporate eyesore: the Riverfront Gentrification Triangle.
What's worse, the Missoulian peddled an awful rumor claiming Missoulians strongly support and encourage this monstrous taxpayer giveaway. But public comments from a recent City Council meeting make abundantly clear that many Missoulians loathe the idea of paying millions to build another corporate monument to Checota's ego.
Nearly a dozen individuals took to the lectern to express increasing irritation toward the constant abuse of tax increment financing (TIF) — tax collection schemes that funnel money from overburdened taxpayers to help rich oligarchs pay for really stupid ideas.
TIF money further enriched Bill Coffee at Stockman Bank, Andy Holloran at the Mercantile, and Peter Lambros at Southgate Mall. Now the largest Missoula TIF ever will further enrich Nick Chectoa.
If policy only benefits wealthy business owners to citizen detriment then what recourse do Missoulians have but to exercise our electoral power and call for sweeping changes to the staffing of the City Council this Nov. 5?
Brandt Miller,
Missoula