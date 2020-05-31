TIF not really that hard to understand

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There has been a lot of discussion about tax increment financing (as administered by the un-elected Missoula Redevelopment Agency). Your betters (lawyers, developers and unelected officials) continually say it is too complex for you, the Missoula citizen, to understand.

It's not; it is very easy to understand! As Missoula grows, the MRA skims off money to then funnel toward pet projects.

They say they are growing the tax base that will then go back to the general fund, thereby giving some property tax relief. But look into it: none of the MRA/TIF zones will come on line until 2035.

No matter how Missoula grows, you will see your property taxes increase (even though the city coffers increase). The MRA will have more money to fund MRA Director Ellen Buchanan’s vision of Missoula (Sleepy Inn).

Missoula, decide: Do you want to be Missoula; or the Missoula that Florida, Colorado, California, Illinois (where all the planning companies determining Missoula's future are based) decide.

Tony Cate,

Missoula

