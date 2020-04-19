TIF should go to property tax relief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Does anyone on the Missoula City Council have any common sense? The Missoula Redevelopment Agency spent $800,000 making Broadway Island more accessible to the community, only to have it invaded with homeless camps, trash, drugs, dirty needles and human waste. Are they going to be responsible for the cleanup?

Anyone with common sense knew this was going to turn into another Reserve Street. These people are homeless because they want to be. We can only help those who want to help themselves.

Now the mayor and City Council want to buy a broken-down motel. Who is going to be responsible to bring it up to code and maintenance, not to mention cleanup? Does anybody think it through?

The mayor and City Council are supposed to be fiduciaries for our tax dollars, yet they squander them away. Tax increment monies should be used to alleviate some of the taxes they continue to impose on taxpayers. Come on, Missoula taxpayers, stand up for your rights!

While I'm at it, we own property in the city of Missoula and are required to pay property taxes but are not allowed to vote for city officials. Isn't that taxation without representation?

Melody Bryan,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0