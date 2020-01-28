On Jan. 22, George Wuethner wrote an opinion in the Missoulian providing a long and complex explanation for the trends in Montana’s wood products industry. He attributes the recent closing of the R-Y wood products plant in Townsend and other closures to a list of causes ranging from the growing rate of Montana trees, climate change and other factors.
A recent statistical study by senior researchers at the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research concluded that the major determinant of the recent trends in Montana’s wood products industry was timber supply. Specifically, they found that “(d)eclining timber harvests are the main cause of similarly declining employment and labor income in Montana’s forest industry.”
This study is titled “Montana’s Forest Industry Employment and Income Trends, Forest Industry Technical Report No. 3“ and can be found on the BBER’s website, and published in the Montana Business Quarterly (winter, 2018). The authors are a retired USDA Forest Service economist, a senior UM forest researcher and an economist with years of experience researching the Montana economy.
Sorry, George; it really isn’t that complicated. The data show trends in Montana’s wood products industry are primarily determined by timber supply.
Paul Polzin,
Michael Niccolucci,
Missoula