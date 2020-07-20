Time for action on COVID, not hand-wringing

In just the past week, Montana has jumped from 1,000 cases to over 2,000. On June 30, we were tracing and isolating contacts for 100% of new cases in less than 48 hours, now we’re tracking down and isolating contacts in a timely fashion only 33% of the time. According to CovidActNow.org, we are one of 10 states with an “active or imminent outbreak.” Montana has some natural advantages: low population density, no big cities, a sensible governor. We’re not Arizona or Texas — not yet. But we do need action from officials, not just expressions of grief and sympathy.