Time for change in the Senate

Steve Bullock and Steve Daines have both had opportunities to demonstrate their priorities and commitment to improved access to health care for Montanans. As governor, Steve Bullock worked across party lines with a Republican Legislature to expand Medicaid to cover 90,000 additional Montanans. That is nearly one in 10 of us, and I’m so thankful that it is available during this time of coronavirus and rising unemployment. Steve Daines on the other hand, in his role as senator, has consistently been aligned with special interests and against Montanans, even during the pandemic. Check his voting records, not his dishonest claims. He has voted repeatedly to roll back Medicaid expansion and end protections for those with pre-existing conditions. It’s time for a change of Steve in the Senate. Please join me in voting for Steve Bullock to work for Montana as U.S. senator.