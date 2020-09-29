 Skip to main content
Time for change with Tranel on Montana Public Service Commission

Time for change with Tranel on Montana Public Service Commission

The Montana Public Service Commission is charged with protecting us, the public, from future damage from NorthWestern Energy, a public-power monopoly guaranteed about 8% profit.

Our present PSC continues to support NorthWestern’s wishes to continue burning increasingly expensive and polluting coal. The current dysfunctional PSC continues to rubber-stamp NorthWestern’s wishes. This is not a political issue. Coal power becomes more expensive every year while already cheaper wind and solar become progressively cheaper. Most other U.S. coal-fired power plants have already shut down. Colstrip 4’s failing power plant can’t survive much longer; its other owners are bailing out as fast as they can.

Three of five commissioner positions are up for vote this year; all should be new people with intimate knowledge of the issues presented to the PSC, a clear understanding of science, and applicable law. We don’t need someone who doesn’t understand climate change and its increasing effects on our state and our economy, flippantly passing it off as “junk science.”

In our western district, the obvious choice for PSC commissioner is to elect Monica Tranel. She has the background and experience to protect consumers from damage by NorthWestern and other monopolies.

Don Hyndman,

Missoula

