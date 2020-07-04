Time for Congress to pass Great American Outdoors Act

Time for Congress to pass Great American Outdoors Act

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s time for Congress to pass the Great American Outdoors Act, which would provide badly needed funding for our public lands and offer a critical boost for Montana’s outdoor economy and support our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our communities, businesses and jobs have been hit hard, and we need to use all the tools at our disposal to help them rebound. Funding our public lands would be a major step in the right direction, and the Great American Outdoors Act is a broadly supported way to secure important, sustainable funding that doesn’t come out of the pockets of taxpayers.

Among much else, the act would secure full and dedicated funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which has contributed over $600 million to Montana’s state and city parks, trails, fishing access sites and so much more.

These public resources are central to our outdoor recreation economy which, before the pandemic, supported 71,000 Montana jobs and generated $7.1 billion annually.

The Senate has already passed the Great American Outdoors Act, and it’s time for the House to follow suit.

Alex Philp,

Founder and President of Adelos, Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor showing thirst for power
Letters

Mayor showing thirst for power

Mayor Engen's letter issued on June 14 said that if he was not "constrained by the constitution and laws I swore to uphold, there’d be no self…

All lives matter
Letters

All lives matter

All lives matter. It is very disappointing that Mayor Engen openly tramples on our Constitution, and publicly shows his disdain towards taxpay…

Concern for public safety
Letters

Concern for public safety

The anarchists who seized several blocks within Seattle's Capitol Hill district were supported and were actually encouraged by Mayor Jenny Dur…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News