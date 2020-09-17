 Skip to main content
Time for leadership, not fear and division

Time for leadership, not fear and division

I used to be a moderate Republican. I believed in Ronald Reagan’s description of America’s greatness as a “Shining City Upon a Hill.” America had an effective federal government. Times have certainly changed.

Recently I was sent an excerpt from a speech President Kennedy gave just before his assassination:

“The problems which this country now faces are staggering, both at home and abroad. We need the service, in the great sense, of every educated man or woman to find 10 million jobs in the next 2 ½ years, to govern our relations — a country which lived in isolation for 150 years , and is now suddenly the leader of the free world — to govern our relations with over 100 countries, to govern those relations with success so that the balance of power remains strong on the side of freedom, to make it possible for Americans of all different races and creeds to live together in harmony, to make it possible for a world to exist in diversity and freedom. All this requires the best of all of us.”

This is a time for inspired leadership, not a regime of fear and division.

Gary Swartz,

Missoula

