 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time for library to open to public

Time for library to open to public

{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding opening the Missoula Public Library to the public, I concur with the MPL Foundation's concerns read into the library board minutes by Karl Olson: "It is increasingly difficult to justify zero public access to the new building when most people are able to: spend an hour in Costco shopping with a large number of strangers; join other visitors and wander through the Missoula Art Museum (up to 25 at a time); or reserve a private viewing of Radius Gallery’s current exhibit with the gallery’s staff. Providing this opportunity does not preclude robust risk management."

I believe the time has come for the now-completed library to fulfill its mission to the public that funds it. Require masks, limit hours, limit the number of people in the building, ensure social distancing, create times to serve elderly patrons, etc. The school board has recognized the value of opening the schools and given options for people not comfortable with that call. Libraries all over the world have used creativity to also give options and manage risk. Let's see more of that in Missoula, too.

Jule Banville,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remebering fateful crash
Letters

Remebering fateful crash

On a cool, misty, evening atop Airport Hill outside of Cut Bank, Montana. All I can't remember late 70s. The softball fields were near the air…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News