Time for library to open to public

Regarding opening the Missoula Public Library to the public, I concur with the MPL Foundation's concerns read into the library board minutes by Karl Olson: "It is increasingly difficult to justify zero public access to the new building when most people are able to: spend an hour in Costco shopping with a large number of strangers; join other visitors and wander through the Missoula Art Museum (up to 25 at a time); or reserve a private viewing of Radius Gallery’s current exhibit with the gallery’s staff. Providing this opportunity does not preclude robust risk management."

I believe the time has come for the now-completed library to fulfill its mission to the public that funds it. Require masks, limit hours, limit the number of people in the building, ensure social distancing, create times to serve elderly patrons, etc. The school board has recognized the value of opening the schools and given options for people not comfortable with that call. Libraries all over the world have used creativity to also give options and manage risk. Let's see more of that in Missoula, too.