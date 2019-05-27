Mineral County's current problem of funding the maintenance of their jail system, including personnel wages, reminds me of Mineral County's history.
Before 1914, the county was a part of Missoula County. Residents began to complain they were not getting sufficient funds from Missoula County government to maintain roads and schools, so they they organized a committee that led to withdrawing and establishing their own county.
Much of the land that became Mineral County was owned and managed by the U.S. Forest Service. Mining, forestry and lumbering became and remained major economic mainstays for Mineral County for decades. Schools, churches, hotels, a major railroad and highway were set up, as well as a courthouse and jail system; all maintained by funds originating from the new county. Funding was no longer needed from Missoula County.
The Diamond Match Company was set up near Superior, and hired and paid well many Mineral County residents. But the natural forest and mining resources eventually became reduced and the match company shut down. Public funds have become reduced, and jails have closed, although I don't know the exact details.
My question is: Should we now invite Mineral County to come back and reunite with Missoula County?
Jim Habeck,
Missoula