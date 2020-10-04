 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time for new representative

Time for new representative

{{featured_button_text}}

Montana’s House District 97 “representative,” Brad Tschida, is running for re-election. Time to look at his record in regard to bills he has sponsored over his time in office. These records are available at leg.mt.gov.

2015 Session, freshman year:

HB511 — missed transmittal deadline

HB625 — missed transmittal deadline

HB 328— missed transmittal deadline

2017: 

HB642 — Chapter number assigned

HB255 — Vetoed by governor

HB641 — Died in committee

HB534 — Died in committee

HB254 — Died in committee

HB536 — Died in process

2019: 

HB776 — Chapter number assigned

HB523 — Vetoed by governor

HB226 — Died in committee

HB475 — Died in process

HB161 — Died in process

HB491 — Died in process

HB174 — Died in process

HB450 — Chapter number assigned

HB160 — Chapter number assigned

These are bills that list Tschida as “primary sponsor.” Out of 18 bills sponsored, four of them (mostly innocuous in content) were passed. That equates to a whopping 22% success rate.

Tschida’s penchant for “just voting no,” his practice of deriding members of his own party for working across the aisle for the good of all Montanans and his tendency to “no show” for votes and interim committee meetings confirm that it is time for a competent, community engaged representative for HD97. Elect LouAnn Hansen for HD97!

Bill Geer,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News