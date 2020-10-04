Time for new representative

These are bills that list Tschida as “primary sponsor.” Out of 18 bills sponsored, four of them (mostly innocuous in content) were passed. That equates to a whopping 22% success rate.

Tschida’s penchant for “just voting no,” his practice of deriding members of his own party for working across the aisle for the good of all Montanans and his tendency to “no show” for votes and interim committee meetings confirm that it is time for a competent, community engaged representative for HD97. Elect LouAnn Hansen for HD97!