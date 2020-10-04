Time for new representative

Montana’s House District 97 “representative,” Brad Tschida, is running for re-election. Time to look at his record in regard to bills he has sponsored over his time in office. These records are available at leg.mt.gov.
2015 Session, freshman year:
HB511 — missed transmittal deadline
HB625 — missed transmittal deadline
HB 328— missed transmittal deadline
2017:
HB642 — Chapter number assigned
HB255 — Vetoed by governor
HB641 — Died in committee
HB534 — Died in committee
HB254 — Died in committee
HB536 — Died in process
2019:
HB776 — Chapter number assigned
HB523 — Vetoed by governor
HB226 — Died in committee
HB475 — Died in process
HB161 — Died in process
HB491 — Died in process
HB174 — Died in process
HB450 — Chapter number assigned
HB160 — Chapter number assigned
These are bills that list Tschida as “primary sponsor.” Out of 18 bills sponsored, four of them (mostly innocuous in content) were passed. That equates to a whopping 22% success rate.
Tschida’s penchant for “just voting no,” his practice of deriding members of his own party for working across the aisle for the good of all Montanans and his tendency to “no show” for votes and interim committee meetings confirm that it is time for a competent, community engaged representative for HD97. Elect LouAnn Hansen for HD97!
Bill Geer,
Lolo
