Time for PSC commissioners who vote with science

On Tuesday, April 7, Bob Lake from our District 4 and two other Montana Public Service Commissioners voted against a climate change forum that was going to discuss whether Montana needs to calculate carbon emissions costs into our energy projects. This proposal would allow renewable energy projects to collect revenue for carbon-free energy, giving more incentive for renewable energy projects.

As our energy monopoly Northwestern Energy and the PSC dig their heels in to stop renewable energy projects, neighboring states like Washington and Oregon are paving a path for a 100% renewable energy future with lower household energy rates.

In a time of crisis, we are able to see the necessity of providing basic utilities for all Montanans. Whether someone can afford to pay for energy, water or internet right now or not, they deserve to have access to these basic needs. To ensure fair energy rates and a faster transition to renewable energy, we should make the energy grid publicly owned.

We have climate deniers on our PSC, and we deserve better. It is time to have commissioners who will vote with science. On the PSC, I will make sure that our energy monopolies don't invest deeper into fossil fuels.

Daniel Carlino,

Missoula

