Just like the laws of statistical probability suggest that, eventually, a room full of monkeys with typewriters will bang out some of Shakespeare’s finest, it stands to reason that the Montana Public Service Commission will make a sensible unanimous decision.
Last month, the PSC beat the odds and denied NorthWestern Energy’s request to price-gouge customers with rooftop solar. For the time being, existing and new customers will continue with the ability to sell their excess electricity at a fair price, and NWE will, in turn, be able to then sell it to everybody else.
Evidence suggests that this is a one-off instance. Recent history is replete with the various factions digging in, while the hapless PSC slumbered its way toward siding with corporate interests, not those of rate-paying Montanans.
It’s time for a genuine conversation about how to embrace rooftop solar’s place on the electricity grid, as well as means to harmonize it with other forms of clean, renewable energy. It’s time for a Public Service Commission that embraces reality.
Brett Rosenberg,
Democratic candidate,
District 4,
Montana Public
Service Commission,
Missoula