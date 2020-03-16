Time for serious look at Biden's mental health

Since the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, a number of incidents have emerged pointing to a decline in the former vice president’s cognitive capabilities.

The 77-year-old Democratic presidential front-runner has notably forgotten the name of the president he served under, forgotten he was running for president, confused his wife for his sister, called a female voter "dog-faced" at a campaign rally, and just recently botched a quote from the Declaration of Independence.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Biden's verbal missteps on the campaign trail and his inability to form coherent sentences suggest he is unfit for office and may possibly be suffering from dementia. Democratic leaders and the mainstream media are doing voters a disservice by not bringing more attention to this issue.

Shahen Boghoussian,

Solana Beach, California

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3