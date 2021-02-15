Time for Tester to defend Montana

The definition of money laundering is the concealment of questionably obtained money by using a “cutout”, like a legitimate business, to conceal the origins of that money. There also exists vote laundering. Senator Jon Tester is a laundered vote, a de-facto 3rd Senator, for New York and the coastal elites. Our great state is being used as a “cutout” to launder senatorial representation for New York.

Article I, in the U.S. Constitution created equal representation between large states verse small states to protect the smaller states from being politically pillaged. Don’t cry for New York as they have 27 members in the House of Representatives compared to our 1. Tester is supposed to defend Montana values from these large states that despise our way of life.

Tester is playing ‘yes man’ to Chuck Schumer by throwing away our Montana vote and money to his blue state pals. Tester is fulfilling his role as a laundered vote by restoring the state and local tax deduction (SALT) for these high taxed Democrat states, as well as a $400 billion dollar bail out to poorly run Democrat cities. Time for Senator Tester to defend Montana as a Montana Senator and not New York’s 3rd Senator.

Jason Rifkin,

Missoula

