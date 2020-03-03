Time for women to replace 'B team'

Time for women to replace 'B team'

Ladies,

Not to be indiscreet, but can we talk about hot flashes, increased anxiety and sleepless nights?

And now that the B team has checked out, let’s talk about just that — the B team. Let’s admit it; the B team can take responsibility for a lot of those sleepless nights and the worry and unrest that provoke them.

Isn’t it time that women unite and throw over the Bernies, Buttigiegs, Bidens, Bloombergs, and bombastic bullying bozos (Trumps) and their ilk? Does anyone really think that we wouldn’t be a much more humane and productive society if women ran the show? It’s time.

Just sayin’.

Zita Stumhofer,

Missoula

