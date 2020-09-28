Time to abolish Supreme Court

Return to homepage ×
It's time to abolish the U.S. Supreme Court. We already tolerate too many courts and judges who suffer with incurable black robe disease. The Supremes are just an elitist redundancy.
Gene Bernofsky,
Missoula
