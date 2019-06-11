People of Missoula, since you are being asked to make sacrifices to address the housing crisis our city leaders have helped create with the excessive use of bonds and the skim-and-give scheme known by its technical term, tax increment financing, maybe it’s time you start asking some questions about how your tax money is being used.
Let’s start with a simple one: how much of our public money does the Missoula Redevelopment Agency have in its piggy bank?
Next, when you are asked to vote "yes" for some future housing bond, inquire how many millions of dollars are being earmarked for the convention center.
Hey property owners, excited to foot the bill for sidewalks? My suggestion? Apply to the Missoula Redevelopment Agency for some of your money back to cover the cost. MRA hands out money to wealthy developers all the time, so why not you?
Finally, if you don’t like the answers about how your tax money is being used, maybe we should consider dissolving the board of MRA and putting the decision making power into the hands of City Council, so if we don’t like how they spend our money, we can vote them out.
Travis Mateer,
Missoula