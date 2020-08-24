Time to boot traitors from White House

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump has threatened to destroy the U.S. Postal Service and has said he would veto any money put out by Congress to save the Post Office.

It is now more than clear that we have blatant corruption in the White House, the Department of Justice and the Senate. Our forefathers never planned for terrorists in our government.

Now we have to continue allowing this blatant corruption to continue until he gets voted out. The problem is, he is having gestapo-like armed guards at our polling stations, intimidated voters, and has says he will refuse to step down.

Trump is openly meeting with former KGB Putin, who just had his opposition poisoned. Is Trump enlisting Putin to do the same to our officials?

Somehow, we need to scrape out the scourge and slime that has invaded our country before it is too late. When you don't speak up against these violations of our democracy, you are complicit with the corruption of this White House.

Get rid of Trump and his cult, and get rid of our corrupt Attorney General Bill Barr and do-nothing crooked Moscow Mitch McConnell.

It is time we admitted we have traitors in the White House. All must go.

Joe Gervais,

Corvallis

