 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time to boot traitors from White House

Time to boot traitors from White House

{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump has threatened to destroy the U.S. Postal Service and has said he would veto any money put out by Congress to save the Post Office.

It is now more than clear that we have blatant corruption in the White House, the Department of Justice and the Senate. Our forefathers never planned for terrorists in our government.

Now we have to continue allowing this blatant corruption to continue until he gets voted out. The problem is, he is having gestapo-like armed guards at our polling stations, intimidated voters, and has says he will refuse to step down.

Trump is openly meeting with former KGB Putin, who just had his opposition poisoned. Is Trump enlisting Putin to do the same to our officials?

Somehow, we need to scrape out the scourge and slime that has invaded our country before it is too late. When you don't speak up against these violations of our democracy, you are complicit with the corruption of this White House.

Get rid of Trump and his cult, and get rid of our corrupt Attorney General Bill Barr and do-nothing crooked Moscow Mitch McConnell.

It is time we admitted we have traitors in the White House. All must go.

Joe Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Daines does nothing for Montana
Letters

Daines does nothing for Montana

Now that Donald Trump has crippled the postal service and mailed ballots won’t be counted, giving him a better chance of surviving the Novembe…

Masks are for everyone's safety
Letters

Masks are for everyone's safety

While getting blood drawn I spoke with a Hamilton nurse about the efficacy of wearing a face-mask during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The nu…

Fact check
Letters

Fact check

Why is it OK for Republicans like Gianforte and Daines to put out campaign adds full of untruths? The stations have been called on it and they…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News