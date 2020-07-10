Time to change or be replaced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I listened to a former U.S. Foreign Service member and a senior staff member of the Security Council under Johnson and Nixon (Roger Morris) talk about the very dire situation we find ourselves in now. He said that the Democratic Party must not only let the other party self-destruct and not be cautious in presenting real change for the nation. He said that change could not be vacillating, even less so than presented by Franklin Roosevelt in 1932.

I then listened to two Native Americans on the Native Opinions podcast also stress real change must happen, but they were not optimistic it would occur, even with the nationwide protests happening.

The Oxford Dictionary broadly differentiates between “change” from a) the act or result of something becoming different and b) the process of replacing something with something new or different.

As above in relation to the Democratic Party, as the other party is now an impossibility, they must “become different” or must be “replaced by something different.” As primary elections have eliminated the possibility of replacements, it is left to Joe Biden and other Democrats to metamorphosis into the real unabashed, non-vacillating change craved and absolutely essential to us all.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

