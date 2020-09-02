Time to consolidate Missoula city-county governments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is time to fully examine the idea of combining Missoula city with the county to streamline our governments. Communities such as Butte-Silver Bow have done this successfully and dramatically reduced government costs by increasing efficiency.

There is only one incorporated town in Missoula County: the City of Missoula. How hard would it be to re-constitute our local governments? Conduct a poll and ask the residents and I'll bet they will agree.

Combined fire, water, sewer, road, police and school systems would eliminate a ton of expensive duplication and make for more sensible infrastructure development.

Most of the little local burgs in Missoula County have a community council that could be expanded to ensure a local voice for residents and facilitate a government tailored to meet local needs. The combined city-county government could be made up of representatives from these community councils or the county could be divided into five pie-shaped districts representing the five valleys with equal parts of rural and urban population.