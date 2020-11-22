Time to deliver on public land promises

When I was a young man, I used to cut out pictures of Montana's grand mountains from travel magazines, read books set on its rolling plains and watch movies that featured its trout-filled rivers.

When I moved here, I threw myself into exploring this familiar land, especially those trout-filled rivers, all while a vicious virus deepened divisions across our country. But on the Blackfoot, I met people from all walks who understand we are blessed to have this access.

Governor-elect Gianforte and Senator Daines have spoken at length about their passion for our public lands. The campaign has ended, promises have been made, and now it is time to deliver on those public land commitments.

And what better place to start than passing the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. Show us how this kind of collaborative approach to land management really is what you support. Help ensure that these waterways and lands are maintained and improved for present and future generations. Show us our priorities matter just as much as our votes.

I may not be a true Montanan, but I believe I am true to Montana, in my words and my actions. Will you be, too?

Doug Hale,

Missoula

