Time to demand effective policies

As in the Soviet Union in the 1980s, American empire and corporate capitalism are drowning in their own inherent contradictions and hypocrisy, laying bare the inequalities that existed long before COVID-19. Millions lived precariously with insufficient wages and crippling rent and medical bills, student loans and personal debt, but only when a global pandemic breaks out does the government choose to act, when it’s their own political futures and economic interests on the line.

The inefficient roll-out of a comprehensive response is in large part due to a byzantine, fractured healthcare system whose overhaul is long overdue. The economic collapse in COVID-19’s wake shows the fragility and insubstantiality of the American consumerist economy, and the obscene levels of wealth and income inequality the last four decades have produced. The proposed bailout of American workers, “free money” by any other name, just goes to show how even a pea-brained right-wing demagogue can do the right thing when left with absolutely no alternative.

It's time to get organized, to demand Medicare for All, a Green New Deal and debt cancellation, policies that will actually stimulate and grow the economy, rather than rely on the failed playbook of the past 40 years.

Charlie McPherson,

Missoula

