In response to Carol Mackin’s letter re: teens possibly turning to drug dealers, I can agree this is a possibility. And let me suggest that many women who consider abortions as a needed alternative are not teens. As a 66-year-old male, I too want it legal for women to make their own choice. And I imagine the decision is often made after emotional discussion and in agreement with the potential father.
One thing I cannot imagine is the situation. It must be an emotional and difficult process. This is an opportunity for organizations to engage with the populace across Montana in conversations publicly. Perhaps those who are and will be considering the abortion option will benefit from the lessening of disorientation that loss that may lead them into damaging alternatives.
Let me conclude that personal experience leads me to suggest adoption as a vital and reconciling future for both the birth parent as well as the many people who want a child and are now on hold with an adoption agency. Both the Lutherans and the Catholics have first-rate agencies in Montana who offer this choice to women facing this emotional dilemma.
Leave it alone, legislators!
Jeffrey Brown,
Missoula