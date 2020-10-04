 Skip to main content
Time to re-examine Daines' role in hate

In 2016, our U.S. Sen. Steve Daines chose as an elector from Montana Dennis Scranton, whose belief, proudly and forcefully stated, was that all gay people should be taken out and hanged. 

I think Daines’ actions in supporting this person at that time were and are demonstrative of the kind of vicious, discriminatory ideas that undermine Montana. It is a good time now for us to re-examine whether Steve Daines is, in fact, a person who can lead Montana into a better time, who will act for all Montanans, no matter their sexual orientation, gender or race. Will promoting this kind of nastiness help resolve the divisive politics that plague our country, or will it in fact make the divisions and hatred worse?

Please think carefully before you vote this fall. Hatred should have no place in Montana; we need leaders with integrity, kindness and vision to help us step away from petty-mindedness, not to make it worse.

Barbara Morrison

Missoula

