Kudos to Free Cycles for their willingness to publicly address sexual assault, including a "reexamination of Its allowance of alcohol at certain events." I hope that other venues will follow their lead.
We attended the Arlo Guthrie concert at the Wilma this past May, and within 30 minutes an alcohol-fueled incident occurred in the seats behind us, resulting in physical and verbal abuse, and an arrest. Enjoying the concert was difficult due to persons walking in front of us to get to the bar. I shared my concerns about excessive intoxication during the concert with the venue manager's office.
While walking to our car, the excessive intoxication of bar patrons was shocking to me, even knowing that in a college town drinking and socializing go hand in hand.
Now that the light is once again being shone on the issue of sexual assault, and knowing how prevalent the issues of suicide and addiction are in our community, I challenge business/bar/venue owners to enact policies that serve the public good, including reducing the number of drinks sold to individual patrons, and eliminating the sale of alcohol after intermission/ halftime, whether it be a concert of a football game.
Sue Gravatt,
Missoula