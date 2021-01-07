Time to replace President Trump

Wednesday. This particular day's events leaped out at me with total captivation and fascination. I was mesmerized for hours.

It began with watching, on Fox News, Donald Trump's entire over-an-hour-long speech in D.C. to his followers. It was ranting, raving and filled with total misinformation and was a captivating presentation. The rest is already history.

The 25th Amendment to the Constitution states that "If the President becomes unable to do their job, the Vice President becomes the President." This is designed to be for just a short time and until the reason for the President's problem is solved.

Personally, I cannot think of a more appropriate reason and time for this action to take place. Donald Trump's mental condition causes him to be totally incapacitated to carry out the duties of a president in a manner that is safe for our country.

By the time you read this 185-word letter in this paper, we all just may be experiencing a much safer last few days of the Trump presidency. Let's hope so.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

