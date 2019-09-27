The Washington Monument, which honors and memorializes our country’s first president, recently reopened after nearly a decade of being closed for repairs. There was an earthquake, a rarity in that area, and then the elevator system broke down. Both repair projects were massive, expensive undertakings. Especially since the monument was built in two phases between 1848 and 1884.
The policies of every Republican administration going back to Ronald Reagan have slashed funding for everything government that they loosely define as “unnecessary.” Because of these policies, the national Park Service, which administers the monument, didn’t have the necessary funds for the repairs. David Rubenstein, a philanthropist, stepped up, donating over $10 million to cover the costs.
Right now we have a Republican president who described the white supremacists who marched in Charlotte, N.C., chanting “Jews will not replace us,” as “very fine people.” Is that an American value?
There’s an election coming up. Maybe it’s time to rethink the type of people we want to lead our country?
Mark Van Loon,
Hamilton