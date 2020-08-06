Time to stop pushing pre-COVID 'normal'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to Matt Anderson’s letter (July 31) entitled, “Kids need in-person school,” I agree with some of your suggestions for slowing the spread of COVID-19, but I don’t believe that the physical health of the Missoula community is a wise trade-off for a more robust local economy.

I have little faith that your suggestions are achievable for the traditional, in-person school year to begin on time; mostly because adults in the community seem to lack the perseverance to abide by the inconveniences necessary to stem the tide of the virus. Its will seems stronger than ours.

Even if that goal was achieved, recent findings suggest that children, while not succumbing to the virus at the same rate as adults, are still fully capable of transmitting it to others. So in-person schooling could potentially create an uptick in community spread. Can we really expect children to wear masks correctly all day, and teachers to sustain enforcement of distancing?