Time to stop pushing pre-COVID 'normal'

Time to stop pushing pre-COVID 'normal'

In response to Matt Anderson’s letter (July 31) entitled, “Kids need in-person school,” I agree with some of your suggestions for slowing the spread of COVID-19, but I don’t believe that the physical health of the Missoula community is a wise trade-off for a more robust local economy.

I have little faith that your suggestions are achievable for the traditional, in-person school year to begin on time; mostly because adults in the community seem to lack the perseverance to abide by the inconveniences necessary to stem the tide of the virus. Its will seems stronger than ours.

Even if that goal was achieved, recent findings suggest that children, while not succumbing to the virus at the same rate as adults, are still fully capable of transmitting it to others. So in-person schooling could potentially create an uptick in community spread. Can we really expect children to wear masks correctly all day, and teachers to sustain enforcement of distancing?

I think the reality we all need to accept is that this will be a difficult year for everyone. We need to stop trying to push our pre-COVID “normal,” especially as it applies to children and their education until such time as we slow the rate of transmission and have a vaccine readily available. I’d like to trust that our local officials will make decisions regarding school re-opening with the health and safety of our whole community in mind.

Peggy Cordell,

Missoula

