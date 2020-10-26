 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time to take COVID-19 serious

Time to take COVID-19 serious

{{featured_button_text}}

Open letter to the Greater Montana Community,

Subject: COVID-19 Mandate Enforcement Money

The Montana I grew up in would not have needed COVID-19 Mandate Enforcement Money.

We respected the sanctity of human life, and cared about the wellbeing of our neighbors. My mother (long before I was born.) volunteered at the local Huntley Project Community Isolation Center during the Spanish Flu pandemic. We believed in contributing our diverse skills and abilities for the betterment of the greater good. We understood that ones own civil liberties ends at the point where they start to infringe on the civil liberties of another. We believed in selflessness, not in an attitude of; “Me I Have a Right, I Am Entitled.”

We would have seen that the Eastern Asian countries have blended technology and culture like no other countries of the world;

Taiwan, (Population 23.8M) Coronavirus Deaths to date; 7

Thailand (Population 69.M) Coronavirus Deaths to date; 59

Hong Kong (Population 7.5M) Coronavirus Deaths to date; 105

South Korea (Population 51.6M) Coronavirus Deaths to date; 415

Japan (Population 126.5M) Coronavirus Deaths to date; 1,564

and are controlling the coronavirus without the devastating lost of life and economic wellbeing.

We would have said; If they can do it we can do it better.

We would have said we can not live under an Emergency Health Directive for ever, and come together and put together and implemented a Holistic Harmonious Community Wide Master Plan and Strategy as Gunnison, Colorado did with the Spanish Flu, without the need for a bayonet to be shoved up our posteriors.

We would have realized that the COVID-19 stain of the coronavirus is mutating. The vaccines and treatments for this strain may not be effective against the next strains. This virus is not seasonal so we will not have six months to create a new vaccine for the next strain. But it is controllable and survivable the Eastern Countries of Asia have shown us that!

Otherwise; heard immunity for this strain will most probably require about 90 percent of the population become infected with this strain of the virus, which would result in about 3 percent of those infected being killed. So do the math 1.069 x .90 = 986.4K x .03 = 29.6K deaths in Montana. Irresponsibly killing over 29 thousand Montanans just does not seem like the humane thing to do, and then do it again when the next strain hits.

Isn’t it about time to take this virus serious, adjust our attitudes, and work together to overcome this plague?

R. Edward Banderob,

Butte

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Political ads need to stop
Letters

Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some o…

Trump has no plan
Letters

Trump has no plan

A debate is used to lay out your plan for the future. I did not hear one thing that Trump was going to do for the country if re-elected. I onl…

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

Daines has the endorsements
Letters

Daines has the endorsements

Democrats and their rich donors are pouring millions of dollars into the race between Senator Daines and Governor Bullock. Their goal is to de…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News