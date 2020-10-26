Time to take COVID-19 serious

and are controlling the coronavirus without the devastating lost of life and economic wellbeing.

We would have said; If they can do it we can do it better.

We would have said we can not live under an Emergency Health Directive for ever, and come together and put together and implemented a Holistic Harmonious Community Wide Master Plan and Strategy as Gunnison, Colorado did with the Spanish Flu, without the need for a bayonet to be shoved up our posteriors.

We would have realized that the COVID-19 stain of the coronavirus is mutating. The vaccines and treatments for this strain may not be effective against the next strains. This virus is not seasonal so we will not have six months to create a new vaccine for the next strain. But it is controllable and survivable the Eastern Countries of Asia have shown us that!

Otherwise; heard immunity for this strain will most probably require about 90 percent of the population become infected with this strain of the virus, which would result in about 3 percent of those infected being killed. So do the math 1.069 x .90 = 986.4K x .03 = 29.6K deaths in Montana. Irresponsibly killing over 29 thousand Montanans just does not seem like the humane thing to do, and then do it again when the next strain hits.