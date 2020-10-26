Time to take COVID-19 serious

Open letter to the Greater Montana Community,
Subject: COVID-19 Mandate Enforcement Money
The Montana I grew up in would not have needed COVID-19 Mandate Enforcement Money.
We respected the sanctity of human life, and cared about the wellbeing of our neighbors. My mother (long before I was born.) volunteered at the local Huntley Project Community Isolation Center during the Spanish Flu pandemic. We believed in contributing our diverse skills and abilities for the betterment of the greater good. We understood that ones own civil liberties ends at the point where they start to infringe on the civil liberties of another. We believed in selflessness, not in an attitude of; “Me I Have a Right, I Am Entitled.”
We would have seen that the Eastern Asian countries have blended technology and culture like no other countries of the world;
Taiwan, (Population 23.8M) Coronavirus Deaths to date; 7
Thailand (Population 69.M) Coronavirus Deaths to date; 59
Hong Kong (Population 7.5M) Coronavirus Deaths to date; 105
South Korea (Population 51.6M) Coronavirus Deaths to date; 415
Japan (Population 126.5M) Coronavirus Deaths to date; 1,564
and are controlling the coronavirus without the devastating lost of life and economic wellbeing.
We would have said; If they can do it we can do it better.
We would have said we can not live under an Emergency Health Directive for ever, and come together and put together and implemented a Holistic Harmonious Community Wide Master Plan and Strategy as Gunnison, Colorado did with the Spanish Flu, without the need for a bayonet to be shoved up our posteriors.
We would have realized that the COVID-19 stain of the coronavirus is mutating. The vaccines and treatments for this strain may not be effective against the next strains. This virus is not seasonal so we will not have six months to create a new vaccine for the next strain. But it is controllable and survivable the Eastern Countries of Asia have shown us that!
Otherwise; heard immunity for this strain will most probably require about 90 percent of the population become infected with this strain of the virus, which would result in about 3 percent of those infected being killed. So do the math 1.069 x .90 = 986.4K x .03 = 29.6K deaths in Montana. Irresponsibly killing over 29 thousand Montanans just does not seem like the humane thing to do, and then do it again when the next strain hits.
Isn’t it about time to take this virus serious, adjust our attitudes, and work together to overcome this plague?
R. Edward Banderob,
Butte
