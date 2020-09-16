Time to vote against Daines

This year Montanans have the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the country by helping turn the Senate back into a functioning body. As long as Mitch McConnell runs the upper house, meaningful legislation has almost no possibility of escaping it. Not infrastructure, not healthcare, not immigration reform, not election integrity, nothing meaningful except for tax giveaways for the wealthy. As a key new Senator responsible for flipping control, Steve Bullock will be in a unique position to influence the direction our country heads. While he is a Democrat, Bullock has been a very successful two-term governor even when surrounded by Republicans. Washington could benefit from more of this.