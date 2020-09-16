Time to vote against Daines

This year Montanans have the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the country by helping turn the Senate back into a functioning body. As long as Mitch McConnell runs the upper house, meaningful legislation has almost no possibility of escaping it. Not infrastructure, not healthcare, not immigration reform, not election integrity, nothing meaningful except for tax giveaways for the wealthy. As a key new Senator responsible for flipping control, Steve Bullock will be in a unique position to influence the direction our country heads. While he is a Democrat, Bullock has been a very successful two-term governor even when surrounded by Republicans. Washington could benefit from more of this.
Even before COVID, Steve Daines had accomplished so little in Washington he was afraid to hold public meetings when he returned to Montana. And because it’s an election year, Daines is claiming to be an advocate for public lands, people with pre-existing conditions and rural hospitals. While Bullock actually got Medicaid expansion and support for rural hospitals, Daines repeatedly voted against them. He also says he is against taking children from their parents at the southern border, but voted against humanitarian aid for them. It’s time to vote against him.
William Ritchie,
Florence
