It is time to take another look at the traffic flow at the intersection of Miller Creek Road/Old U.S. Highway 93 and Brooks/U.S. 93.
Despite growth in the Linda Vista and adjoining areas, the decision has been made not to provide another exit by crossing the Bitterroot River. As a result, traffic exiting Miller Creek Road (MCR) is often backed up.
MCR has two lanes: a right lane for right turns and a left lane marked for right, left or straight ahead. Old U.S. 93 has three lanes, for right, straight ahead and left turns at the intersection. When the light favors these two streets, both MCR and Old U.S. 93 are green at the same time. So, if there is traffic crossing Brooks from Old U.S. 93 to MCR and there is a vehicle desiring to make a left turn from MCR, the entire left lane of MCR is stopped until the Old U.S. 93 traffic clears.
Proposed solution: Make the green lights from MCR and Old U.S. 93 separate. That is, when the MCR light is green, the lights are red in the other three directions; when the Old U.S. 93 light is green, all the other traffic directions are red.
Tom Russell,
Missoula