In the last 10 years I have had health care through numerous private insurance companies through work and with the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and now I have started Medicare, and I am currently on Medicare Advantage. I spent much time maneuvering the maze of all the for-profit insurance policies with or without the ACA.
With Medicare I have found the confusion not to relent. I have received enormous amounts of paper mail from my private Medicare Advantage plan. It is obvious to me that Medicare for All with prescriptions, dental and vision is what is needed.
A study cited in an Oct. 7 New York Times article indicated that $760 billion is wasted each year in health care, 35% which is administrative. Obviously if we eliminate one layer of administration cost (for-profit sector), this number can be reduced.
You have free articles remaining.
An Aflac survey in 2014 found that 42% of the surveyed individuals waste $750 yearly in benefits from mistakes, 73% have trouble understanding their private insurance policies and 64% don’t understand most changes. Obviously more time is needed in digesting the information. Perhaps the best way to address this is to reduce the complexity of the system through one program.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula