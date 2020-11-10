Timely, relevant sentiment today

My Da, born in 1923, fought fascists in North Africa and Italy, as a Royal Canadian Air Force fighter/bomber pilot, and was the only man among a squadron of 40 men to return. Thus I am able to write to you.

When he graduated high school, with honors, his quote for the yearbook was: "What we with Reason weave, by Passion is undone."

He went on to become a child psychiatrist and awarded author.

His sentiment still seems both timely and relevant.

I wish for blessings and understanding for the USA, Canada and our planet Earth.

Greg Millar,

Missoula

