I am very tired of having my rights confiscated and being forced into accepting nonsense theories about immutable facts that cannot be overturned by politicians and social “scientists” who decide these facts no longer exist.

1. Men are men and women are women — they are not the same and never have been or will be. A woman who transitions to a man (and has every right to do so) can indeed menstruate and have a baby, but that doesn’t mean men can menstruate and have babies.

2. Teenage boys are inherently more muscular and thereby physically stronger than most teenage girls and have no place competing against them just by claiming they are girls.

The ability to express a controversial opinion (as this letter) should not be disallowed by those who claim it to be hate speech only because they disagree with it. It is time for those of us who are tired of being “canceled” because we have opinions that differ from those who happen to be noisier, to speak up and express our disagreement. Otherwise we will all be driven down the catastrophic slope of total government control over everything we can say and do.

Peter B. Heyler,

Missoula

