Tired of divisive politics

Tired of both parties hiding behind party line agendas, blaming each other for work that isn’t getting done on health care, education, the economy, a clean environment and fair taxes?

I’m tired of it, too. That’s why my I’m voting for Gerry Browning, House District 12. She has the energy and skills it takes to move politics in a direction that serves all Montanans.

I’ve known Gerry for many years and worked with her in many community settings: Polson Business Community, volunteer and service organizations, groups with shared interests and common goals. I’ve watched her help groups that are bogged down by different opinions. I’ve observed her helping splintered groups refocus on shared values, vision and goals. I’ve seen her guiding groups toward common ground and a path forward. To do this Gerry listens intently, explores all sides of issues, engages in civil dialogue, and urges groups to do the same.

With these skills Gerry will work effectively with colleagues in the legislature, regardless of party affiliation. She won’t get stuck in differences. She’ll work to build common ground from agendas on both sides of the aisle. She’ll help accomplish goals that benefit all Montanans.

Please vote Gerry Browning, HD 12.