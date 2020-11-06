Tired of promotion of anecdotal health treatments

In response to today’s (Nov. 6) letter by Larry Martin of Clinton regarding Walt Peschel, whom he describes as “possibly the Louis Pasteur of our lifetime”:

Dr. Peschel supposedly quickly overcame COVID-19 along with his son and attributes their recovery to a treatment he developed. There obviously are all sorts of competing explanations for their recovery. This is an uncontrolled case study with an “n of 2.”

I viewed Dr. Peschel’s website. I agree that inflammation is at the heart of the development and exacerbation of disease, but as Hippocrates knew a long time ago, the fundamental way to address this is proactively through diet and exercise, not a medication cocktail. “Food is medicine and medicine is food” —food being the input for the body, mind and spirit. Dr. Peschel and his son were probably predisposed to be resilient to the virus due to an anti-inflammatory diet. Little changes in diet, such as poaching an egg rather than scrambling it, can make a significant difference in inflammatory potential.