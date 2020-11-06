Tired of promotion of anecdotal health treatments

In response to today’s (Nov. 6) letter by Larry Martin of Clinton regarding Walt Peschel, whom he describes as “possibly the Louis Pasteur of our lifetime”:
Dr. Peschel supposedly quickly overcame COVID-19 along with his son and attributes their recovery to a treatment he developed. There obviously are all sorts of competing explanations for their recovery. This is an uncontrolled case study with an “n of 2.”
I viewed Dr. Peschel’s website. I agree that inflammation is at the heart of the development and exacerbation of disease, but as Hippocrates knew a long time ago, the fundamental way to address this is proactively through diet and exercise, not a medication cocktail. “Food is medicine and medicine is food” —food being the input for the body, mind and spirit. Dr. Peschel and his son were probably predisposed to be resilient to the virus due to an anti-inflammatory diet. Little changes in diet, such as poaching an egg rather than scrambling it, can make a significant difference in inflammatory potential.
Typically, as with the common cold, medically, viruses are often worsened by therapeutics. For example, antihistamines typically dry mucous membranes, potentially causing fissures which can prolong the life of a cold. Viruses can sometimes be prophylactically addressed by vaccines (which can carry risks), or with early amelioration treatment like Tamiflu for influenza and herbals like Goldenseal (which may make your mucous membranes stronger to deflect a cold virus prior to full blown infection). Once you actually come down with a virus, the bottom line is that you just have to get through it. Like a story, it has a beginning, a middle and an end, hopefully not your life.
I am tired of the irresponsible promotion of anecdotal evidence for unproven treatments. It is dangerous. The American Food and Drug Administration is typically somewhat conservative and reliable, in spite of the prevailing cultural tendency compulsively to overmedicate our populous. They have to base decisions on verifiable science, not anecdotal information, as was seen promoted in our (hopefully soon to be former) President’s “amazing” quick recovery thanks to an elite team of doctors at Walter Reed Hospital and completely unverified therapeutics. Trump subsequently stated that he was living proof that anyone can get through the virus. Tell that to the grieving families of the overwhelming number of victims.
Sadly, many doctors do not operate at the standard of true scientists. I am a huge fan of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who seems to be an amazingly articulate, pithy and accurate scientist. I purchased the Fauci socks and a t-shirt that says, “I’m with morons.” I highly doubt he will be terminated by our hopefully impending President-elect, Joe Biden.
Tami Williams,
Missoula
