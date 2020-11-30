 Skip to main content
Tired public ready to give up freedoms

Letter writers inundated the Missoulian claiming to be “shocked and chagrined” at the Carlsons' opinion piece, calling them “conspiracy theorists.”

In my previous letters, I have described how the inventor of the PCR test said it should not be used for diagnostic purposes because, ironically, it was too accurate, such that finding a molecule of anything did not represent a whole virus or prove any infectious agent.

Lawyers (e.g. Ranier Fuellmich, Thomas Renz) are finally bringing crimes against humanity (and other charges) against those who have used these flawed numbers to frighten the public, destroy small businesses, change voting systems, and encourage doctors to assume COVID infections and deaths based on vague, flu-like symptoms and flawed tests. The perpetrators of this “PCR testing epidemic” have consistently warned us that nothing will go back to normal until we submit. A scared, sheepish and tired public seems ready to comply.

Now they have announced their coup de grace: The Great Economic Reset. You will give up all privacy, private property, agree to track-and-trace vaccines in exchange for debt relief and a basic income and, they say, you will never be happier.

Conspiracy, yes. Theory? not so much.

Phoenix Mitchell,

Missoula

